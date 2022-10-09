Peek into Bible prophecy: Cryptic guide to end times

“Today we are here to tell you things that are going to shock you….” began Joseph Kabuleta at the 2022 Watchers’ Conference held on September 17,; and shock he did; unravelling the tangle that is Bible prophecy providing irrefutable evidence of various end time Biblical prophecies coming to pass in our day.

One of the most recent fulfilled end time prophecy is the return to life of the Dead Sea. Known as the saltiest sea on the earth, the Dead Sea can neither support any marine life nor can any plant or animal life survive around it.

However, in Ezekiel 47, God told the prophet Ezekiel that the water would become fresh and living creatures would inhabit it. This prophecy came to pass in 2016, when freshwater ponds with fish were discovered on its shores.

Kabuleta also expounded on the major war prophesied in Revelation 9 and Ezekiel 38 along the River Euphrates that will happen in these last days.

The Bible reveals that the war will suck in countries along the river Euphrates; Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran. Other countries will be involved as well including nations described as Gog and Magog (former Soviet Union, Russia and China); Rosh (Russia); Meshech (Moscow) Tubal (former Siberia in Russia), Persia (Iran), Libya, which includes all countries east of Egypt; Ethiopia, which includes all countries south of Egypt; Gomer and Togarmah, in southern Russia. It is said that they will combine to form a military force of 200 million soldiers and wage war against Israel.

Given its meagre population of only 20million, when overwhelmed by a force of 200 million, Kabuleta said, Israel will have no choice but to use nuclear weapons or risk being wiped off the map.

Zechariah 14:12 describes what will happen in this war and it is akin to the description of human flesh being vapourised by nuclear explosion.

To allow easy movement of the armies in this war, Revelation 16:12, foretells that River Euphrates will dry up. This prophecy came to pass in January 2021 when it was reported that the river was drying up. According to experts, it could be no more by 2040 if nothing is done.

Due to the never before experienced devastating effects of war, the world will be united in the search for a temporary peaceful resolution among the warring parties. This, Kabuleta deduces, will lead to the signing of the seven-year peace agreement spoken about in Daniel 9:27. The Bible says, at the end of those seven years, human government will end and Jesus will return.

As it was in the days of Noah

In Luke 17, Jesus prophesies that the time of His return will be similar to the days of Noah.

In Noah’s time, fallen angels had sex with humans producing giant demonic-human race with superpowers never seen before. The story of giant race and a worldwide flood is recorded and retold in 500 cultures across the continent. It was only Noah and his family that still had the pure God given DNA that were saved to repopulate the earth.

In that time People became superhuman through interaction with spirits and now the same will happen through interaction with technology.

Transhumanism; a belief that claims that human beings have been evolving and the next stage of evolution of humans is to turn transhuman - human beings without limitations, the kind of humans we see in the plethora of superhero-themed films and series being released these days; such as X-men, Superman, The Flash, and Homelander.

Another “scientific” manoeuvre, among others, that is taking us back to the days of Noah is Project Immortality. It is a plan which seeks to create a system to ensure pseudo-immortality for mankind by transferring a person’s consciousness to another person’s body.

This concept was explored in the Netflix series Altered Carbon. Humans can now harvest consciousness and transfer it in an avatar that will never fall sick or die.

In June 2022, Marina Smith, a 87-year-old woman who passed away in the UK, was able to address the mourners at her own funeral thanks to this technology.

Just like in the time of Noah, humans will soon be able to achieve “superhumaness” and eternal life without God.

Our bodies will be like machines or robots where we can upgrade to whatever version we wish, through a chip placed in the forehead or right hand which will be the mark of the beast spoken of in Revelation 13.

The continued pursuit of immortality explains why Revelation 9:6-8 says in the last days men will seek death and will not find it; they will desire to die, and death will flee from them.

If this sounds strange, it is because we are living in strange times. We may not be able to pinpoint the exact day and time of Jesus’ return but the signs reveal that we are inching closer to the end of this age.



