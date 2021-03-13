Pray for wisdom, compassion in Lent

By Guest Writer More by this Author

It has been observed that the Christmas feast has become more secular than spiritual. People of all backgrounds look forward to Christmas in terms of commercialism and merrymaking. The most conspicuous factor seems to be lack of adequate spiritual preparation for it. Traditionally, such preparation has been provided for by the season of Advent.

The word “advent,” from the Latin adventus, means “coming” or “arrival.” The Advent Season is focused on anticipating the arrival of Jesus as Messiah (Christ or King). Old Testament passages related to the expected Messiah, and New Testament passages concerning Jesus’ second coming as judge of all, are followed. By sharing in the long preparation for the Saviour’s first coming, Christians are enabled to renew their ardent desire for his second coming.

There is another coming, however, which links the other two; and that is Christ’s coming among us through the Word of God, the sacraments and in every human being, especially the needy. These prolong Christ’s incarnation, making available to us the benefits of that saving event and giving us the strength we need to look forward to His final appearance with joy and confidence, rather than with fear and trembling.

Perhaps this Lent period is the perfect time to reflect about the moral issues affecting the global church today.

Contention resulting from various issues has caused schisms in the church leading to the formation of organisations such as Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon). Gafcon is a movement of Bible believing Anglicans committed to guarding the truth of the gospel so that it is faithfully preached throughout the world.

Gafcon supporters believe that the gospel is not to be compromised in the face of the cultural pressures of our day. This worthy movement has many virtues and principles that I agree with, but I have a problem with its rigidity. Its stiff-necked stance reminds me of the Pharisee’s retreating figure when he meets a man that has been attacked by robbers.

Confronted with the man’s need, he prefers to preserve his own purity rather than help him just like the Good Samaritan did. The question of homosexuality being the most contentious one in the church today. I think we all need to take time to think more about it rather than throw stones.

Advertisement

Homosexuality attracts hostility even in the developed world, I find it hard to believe that anyone would willingly put themselves through this if they could help it. But by shunning this issue, we delay the possibility of finding its solution. Look at how our positive attitude towards the HIV/Aids scourge helped save generations. I doubt that we would have achieved the strides we have, had we let stigmatisation and ostracisation taken root.



Monogamy

There is also the question of monogamy. Now for many worthy reasons, monogamy has become a standard of morality in the society but it has also been like the proverbial Achilles heel for many. We have seen worthy people’s reputations ruined by a moment of weakness.

A number of social research have confirmed what we already knew; that there is a disparity in people’s sexual desires. For some people especially men, asking them to remain monogamous over long periods of time is like asking a cripple to run a marathon; unfair and unrealistic. Our Muslim brothers having established this realisation long ago, they found a way of making it work for them and they are happier for it.



Who counsels who?

And lastly, we need to revisit the question of who treats the doctor. We all know most men of God are engaged in counselling their flock and that is how accidents occur. Could we perhaps put parameters that will help all parties involved from falling into temptation?

For instance, it would be prudent not to allow men to counsel women and vice versa. And there should be people reserved to counsel our men of God when their own marriages and careers are in trouble. It is incumbent upon every society to solve their problems through their own experiences rather than jumping on every moral bandwagon.

The forbidden

There are many things the Bible forbids but we have dispensed with. We have got used to the culture of cherry-picking what suits us and ignoring or explaining away the rest. I do not even want to start on the list of the forbidden foods that we partake of without any guilt. Many Christians refuse to tithe claiming we no longer have Levites living among us. If we have learnt to restrain ourselves from stoning idolaters why not use the same sense when it comes to other transgressions?

From my view, a brother who has fallen short of God’s glory needs compassion rather than condemnation. I hope we spend this period praying for wisdom to live with compassion and spread forgiveness and love to all in need.

NOTE

A number of social research have confirmed what we already knew; that there is a disparity in people’s sexual desires. For some people especially men, asking them to remain monogamous over long periods of time is like asking a cripple to run a marathon; unfair and unrealistic. Our Muslim brothers having established this realisation long ago, they found a way of making it work for them and they are happier for it.

Written by Sylvia Mwesigye