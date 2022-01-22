Sembuya: My father worked hard and inspired others

Sembuya after receiving a medal from Government. 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Last man standing. He was known by many as industrious and illustrious. Christopher Columbus Sembuya, worked hard in his youthful days and never giving up was his motto. My father was daring and pioneering, writes his son, Francis Sembuya.

Christopher Columbus Sembuya was aptly named after the Italian explorer because he too explored new territories, though in business and was a risk-taker. He was referred to as “CC” by everyone who ever worked at Sembule.

