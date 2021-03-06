Sisters who enjoy competition

By Olivier Mukaaya More by this Author

Siblings. Pamela Achom Isamat is a radio personality who anchors English news on Galaxy FM in Kampala while Melanie Aanyu is a radio broadcaster at 95 Time FM in Mbale City. The sisters tell Olivier Mukaaya about their childhood.

PAMELA

How would you describe Melanie?

Melanie is my best friend and sister. She is reliable to friends and family. I would describe her as adventurous, kind, result-oriented and a visionary.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We have been close since childhood but the bond is stronger now.

Describe the last thing you did with Melanie.

We baked cupcakes and a big cake for a friend on her birthday. It was so wonderful working with her in the kitchen.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

What is a childhood game without pillow sumo, hide and seek, and ludo, my mother used to call it ‘do not get annoyed’ because it would always make the loser angry.

Do you ever feel like you compete?

When we were younger it was a real thing for me. I always competed on almost every small task, and even now we set targets together and compete with each other. Competition is healthy.

However, I think she is good at what she does, even if we do the same thing. We set targets together and support each other.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had as sisters?

We argue rarely but about many things. The most memorable one, we planned a weekend trip and we argued because each hard a different destination in mind but we came up with a middle ground.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

My sister is very responsible. Let us see, maybe she accidentally ran over someone or could have have been wrongly accused.

In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

I am more of an extrovert than Melanie, but we both love cooking and baking cakes.

We are also English news anchors for different media houses.

Nickname you have for her...

Mels and Brown Sugar.

What can you do that your sister cannot?

I sing.

Favourite childhood memory…

Christmas time. A few days before Christmas Day, our mother would buy for us matching clothes in different colours and hide them in her room but we would always sneak in, find them and argue about who takes what colour.

What are you both bad at?

Sports.

What did you most fight about as children?

We fought over many things but the most notable were who holds the TV remote first and who takes a bath before the other.

What habits does your sister have that you would change?

She is a perfectionist.



MELANIE

How would you describe Pamela?

Pamela is a great friend and reliable sister. She is diligent, passionate and self-driven.

Are you close?

Yes, although we spent more time together as children and Pamela now works in Kampala.

Describe the last thing you did with Pamela?

We shopped for clothes, it’s one of those things we do a lot because we know each other’s taste.

Growing up, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, it was hide and seek.

Do you complement each other?

Yes, in many ways we are both passionate about journalism.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have had as sisters?

We hardly do, but for as long as there is something, we do not agree about, most times that is a recipe for argument. The most memorable one is we were supposed to go somewhere and she kept me waiting. When she finally arrived we had an argument about what time we had agreed to meet.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

That is tricky because I know her as a law abiding citizen

In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

Pam is more of an extrovert than I am, but we both love cooking and baking cakes.

Nickname you have for her...

Pam, a short form for Pamela.

What can you do that your sister cannot?

Riding bicycles.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

Most nights when we lacked sleep, we would just stay up for long hours chatting as if there was no tomorrow.

What things are you both bad at?

We think watching soap operas is boring.

What are you good at that people don’t know?

I am a decent fine artist.

What did you most fight about as children?

We had countless fights over house chores.

What habits does your sister have that you would change if you could?

She is very nosy about everything happening around.

What has changed about her as she has become older?

She is more focused on chasing goals and dreams.

Who has more friends?

I think we share most friends because we have been close all through.

Titbits...

Melanie Aanyu and Pamela Achom Isamat are both radio personalities.

The sisters are bad at sports and believe that watching soap operas is boring.

Pamela sings while Melanie rides bicycles.

Unlike Pamela who prefers any literature, Melanie reads a lot of devotional books.

The duo competes as well as sets targets together.