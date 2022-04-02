The rustic feel and tasty food

When it comes to better than average eating establishments in the city centre, not that many come to mind. Confessedly, many of them are in the suburbs. Notwithstanding, ever since The Great Indian Dhaba opened in 2015, they have managed to maintain that consistency of quality and authenticity which is important in terms of ensuring success and patronage.

The menu

Boasting of an extensive Indian menu, they also have a fusion and Chinese offering as well as Continental. At the same time, they also have excellent service and an alfresco ambience that can best be described as rustic, informal and unsophisticated. Be that as it may, it goes without saying that in an ever increasing narrow and competitive market, for exotic and ethnic food, one needs to be aggrieve and not rest on one’s laurels and take things for granted. Realising the need to come up with a better mouse trap, was the idea of putting up a large multi-purpose structure which is normally used as a dining area with adequate space among the dinners and can also serve as an exclusive banquet hall for more than 200. Alternatively, it can be divided up into several sections with partitions allowing three or four different functions at the same time.

The chef

Then, the chef who is the engine of the enterprise, the person who makes the difference when it comes to menu planning, quality control and assurance that teamwork prevails and overall excellence is assured. Fortunately, The Great Indian Dhaba has Chef Mohamed Chand who is the brilliant and talented head chef whose Midas touch, when it comes to cooking, few can rival. Chef Chand’s dragon paneer was an example of his talent in this simple but sublime and appealing item viz cottage cheese marinated in an interesting medley of exotic flavours, deep fried and tossed in soy sauce. The results were enthralling. Equally inviting and delicious, was the Afghani chicken, comprising of tender morsels of boneless chicken marinated in spices such as cumin, black pepper, turmeric, cardamom seeds etc. and cooked in a fragrant creamy coconut sauce. With chef Chand at the helm, one can comfortably be assured that whatever your order shall be cooked to perfection leaving you content.

The service

From the moment one sits to dine at this establishment, the waiting staff are there to take one’s order and always seem amiable, pleasant and knowledgeable. It is always of great help to have a highly experienced general manager such as Kaiwan Bamji on hand to guide one through the typically long menu that these places are wont to have. It goes without saying that no Indian place worth its salt would feel content without a variety and in the main it works rather well.

Ratings…

Our rating: Not to be missed

The place The Great Indian Dhaba

Address: Wampewo Avenue, Kololo

The crowd: The middle class Ugandans and Asians

The menu: Northern and Southern Indian food with a wide selection of favourites such as chicken tikka masala, Afghani chicken, Indian street food, Chinese and fusion, assorted Biryanis, etc. There is limited Continental menu

The bar: wines and spirits, beer, juice and soda

The damage: Shs 100,000 for two would suffice

Sound level: Perfect

Parking: Available

Smoke free zone: Not allowed

What we liked: The food is tasty and well prepared

If you go: They are open daily