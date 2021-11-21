Prime

Two months in coma: Tale of an accident survivor

Kayemba and his wife Christine Nakyanzi can afford to smile again after a  life-threatening accident in 2017.  Photo / ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABi.

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Second chance. Today, the third Sunday of November, marks the 26th commemoration of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Through the story of Evaristo Kayemba, a truck driver, who has been jobless for nearly five years after a tragic accident, Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi finds out  the need to remember, support and act, on the scourge of traffic accidents, in tandem with the 2020-2030 slogan.  

The first responders to the accident scene were more interested in the victim’s belongings than in saving his life. They robbed him of his phone and money. Twenty-four hours later, Evaristo Kayemba’s friends in Kampala read an online news story that he had died in a tragic motor accident. Fortunately, he hadn’t. He has lived to tell his story.

