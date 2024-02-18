Valentine’s Day: That love pressure

Brethren, I am writing this on Valentine’s Day, a day (in)famous for raised and crushed expectations. Before we proceed, let us observe a moment of silence for all the young, hopeful men who ‘shot their shot’ on Valentines, especially those who were turned down. Thank you.

Another moment of silence for the ones who roamed the city streets clutching bunches of red flowers. Oh the mockery that awaited these brave souls!

Wherever Valentine’s Day found you, just be glad that you are not a social media influencer at this time. The pressure they face this month is unbelievable. For the single influencers, a partner must be procured from somewhere (this process started last year), and this partner must be fit to parade around the judgmental social media streets.

Once the partner is in place, then the Valentine’s Day activity and gift has to be planned, depending on income and popularity levels. The ones in the lower ranks can get away with a dinner somewhere nice, and if they try really hard, they can get clothes for free in exchange for promoting the clothing line or designer (“Hi family, these amazing outfits were custom-made by Omukhwana of OMG Designs, and my shoes are from Sole Adventure by Angelique” etc.)

The real pressure is felt by those with subscribers in the millions. If it is a married couple, even worse. The man must take the woman for an out-of-this-world experience while still remaining in this world (ha ha!). Maybe a helicopter trip to a remote mountainside, or yacht, to enjoy dinner prepared by a renowned chef while an award-winning band serenades the two.

Do not forget the romantic, heartfelt expressions of love and gratitude that must be exchanged while the dinner goes on. The logistics that need to go into this are dizzying—travel, photography, décor, hair and make-up, and the element of surprise. Remember there is also the added stress of dressing up in Oscar-worthy outfits (probably highly uncomfortable).