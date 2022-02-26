A woman cries during prayers. 

|

Life

We are responsible for our sins

KATENDE-Wynand-web-671x403

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

What you need to know:

  • Temptation. This  is the state of being enticed or allured to sin. God will not tempt us with sin because He is good and no evil is found in Him, writes Msgr John Wynand Katende.

When we sin, we will very likely, blame it on others. When Adam and Eve sinned they refused to own their sin. Adam blamed it on God and Eve and Eve blamed it on Satan (Genesis 3:12-15). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.