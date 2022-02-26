We are responsible for our sins

When we sin, we will very likely, blame it on others. When Adam and Eve sinned they refused to own their sin. Adam blamed it on God and Eve and Eve blamed it on Satan (Genesis 3:12-15).

Genesis 2:16-17 tells us that God has endowed mankind with the ability to discern and the freedom to choose between good and evil. It is by our application of those gifts that we are able to demonstrate faith in God and love for him. It is on that basis that James 1:13 asserts: “Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither does he tempt anyone.”

Nevertheless, there several instances in the Bible which seem to indicate that God tempts people. We read in 2 Thessalonians 2:11: “For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie. The Our father prayer, given by Jesus, appeals to God to not lead us into temptation” (Matthew 6:13). How, then, should one reconcile such apparent contradictions to James 1:13?

Temptation is the state of being enticed or allured to sin. God will not tempt us with sin because He is good and no evil is found in Him. God, however, tests us so we may make the right choice.

“This day I call heaven and earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live” (Deuteronomy 30-19). God is so loving that he wills our wise choice.

Thankfully, God has made it easy for us to choose wisely. He educates us by his word and in his Church, so that we can live our lives in the midst of this world (2 Timothy 3:16). When we abide by the word of God, knowing ourselves as beloved children of God, in Jesus Christ and by living in the Holy Spirit, we will be strong in the power of his might (2 Corinthians 12:9 and 2 Timothy 2:1).

God wants to trust us with everything he has made. So he watches to see if we are trustworthy. Money is a good example. If we prove faithful in this area then he is more likely to give us more seed to sow. The reason is not to become rich, instead it is to have the means living and to be generous in every occasion, so as to bring glory and thanksgiving to God (2 Corinthians 9:10-11).

So when we do wrong and commit sin, let us not try to pin the blame on others. We tend to sin because of our human weaknesses, pride and desires. When we go soul-searching and acknowledge that we are sinners, God will invite to appeal to his mercy, compassion and forgiveness. The more demonstrate our faith in God, the more he will bless us, and the less we shall sin.

Temptation is not sin. The only evil is in consenting to it. Great saints have been tempted. Jesus was tempted many times, but never gave in. Temptation makes us cautious. It leads us to distrust ourselves and trust in the power of God.

God will never let us be tempted beyond our capacity to resist (1 Corinthians 13:10). James urges us to engage in spiritual warfare. Spiritual warfare is the struggle to have life in this material world reflect as much as possible the way our loving God wants it to be.