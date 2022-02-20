Such sound cooperation of church and state

Vice President Jessica Alupo, Deputy Speaker Anita Among stand next to Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere on the day of his enthronement last month. 

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

Cooperation between Church and state can be traced in the Old Testament, writes Msgr John Wynand Katende.

I congratulate His Grace, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, upon his elevation to the Metropolitan See of the Archdiocese of Kampala. I, in the same vein, wish to underscore the prophetic message that God revealed to us during the first two days of the prelates’ ministry. 

