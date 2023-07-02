We struggled to pay university tuition

Patricia

Briefly talk about Angel.

Angel is my best friend, with whom I have been for more than 10 years. She has had a positive impact on my life.

Angel has a beautiful smile, she is loyal, hardworking and sociable.

Where did you meet and how long have you known her?

We met at Kinoni Integrated Senior Secondary School in Kinoni when she joined A-Level in 2015. We were decker mates in the same dormitory..

What have you both achieved so far?

A lot. First, we paid our university tuition by ourselves since our parents could not afford it. We did all manner of odd jobs here and there to raise the money and ensured to succeed academically.





Why did you choose Angel?

She has always been loyal to me. Angel trusts me and she seeks my guidance whenever she wants to pursue certain things.

What do you dislike about her?

Angel is obsessed with politics and that puts me off because there are times you are enjoying a sweet conversation and she brings up a topic about politics.

How ow do you harmonise your lifestyle given your different career paths?

We always meet for outings. We are the type that want to be happy always. We are magnets that no one can separate.

How often do you argue?

We used to argue a lot during our secondary school days, but now, when one annoys another, we talk about it and we move forward. We are more civilised people.





Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes, someone annoyed one of us and we blacklisted her but that was way back while we were at university.





What do you have in common?

We work hard to fulfill our dreams and love those around us.





What is the most memorable thing about Angel?

We were good at backstabbing our fellow students during our school days.





What is she scared of?

Angel is scared of putting on weight. She is proud of her small

Size.

Do you have a nickname for her?

I call her Maaso Taala because she has beautiful eyes.





How far would you go for her?

Angel is a friend, sister, a family and my forever bestie. As long as I am able, I will do everything to make her happy because she has been good to me since she came into my life.









Angel

Briefly talk about Patricia.

Patricia is my loyal and lively best friend. She is very responsible and a go-getter. However, she is occasionally annoying.





Where did you meet and how long have you known her?

We met in A-Level at Kinoni Integrated Senior Secondary School. We connected quickly and we used to share a bed. Because of our strong relationship we kept in touch.





What are your achievements so far?

We have managed to pursue our professions. Patricia is a secondary school teacher and I am a senior accountant. We achieved by ourselves since our parents could not afford tuition for our university studies.

Of all people why did you choose Patricia?

She is very friendly, caring, always happy and she trusts my advise in whatever she does.





What do you dislike about her?

Tricia likes the Internet very much. She is always busy dancing on TikTok even when there is something serious, I want to share with her. I have to wait until she finishes recording herself.





How do you harmonise your lifestyles?

We respect each other’s decision. We make sure no one annoys another because we love to be happy since we have hustled a lot.





How often do you argue?

Rarely and since she is short tempered, once I learn that she is annoyed, I give her a break until she cools down.





Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes, while at university, someone attacked one of us and we showed them trues defence of genuine friends.





What do you have in common?

We love people around us, we are God-fearing and hardworking.





What is the most memorable thing about Patricia?

While at university, we travelled to Zanzibar by ourselves to have fun. It felt surreal because people work hard for that destination.





What is she most scared of?

Seeing anyone close to her sad. She makes sure everyone around her is happy.





Do you have a nickname for her?

I call her either Beautiful or Tricia.





How far would you go for her?

I am ready to fight for her in good or bad, because she is not just my friend but a sister to me.