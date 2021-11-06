Prime

When Nakisanze merged high fashion with craft making practices

Sarah Nakisanze in studio with one of the works that were showcased at the exhibition last year. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • Connect. For Sarah Nakisanze, there is more to weaving and stitching fabrics than creating clothing. It is a communication and a means to connect with different heritages and stories.

On display at Sarah Nakisanze’s exhibition titled My Granary, My Home were five artefacts made from local materials such as bark-cloth, cowrie shells, raffia fibres, and straws, among others, focusing on Social Sustainability which is the third dimension of Sustainable Development referring to the state of good quality of life enabled by valuable societal relationships and ecology sustenance systems.

