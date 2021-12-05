Prime

World Aids Day comes with a ray of hope 

Clergy bless “ambassadors of change” Jemimah Ate and Opio Charles at their wedding. 

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

What you need to know:

Did you know? The church has a role to play in the fight against HIV. Also, the programmes it has ought to be strengthened further,  writes Msgr John Wynand Katende.

December 1 is observed as the World AIDS Day, calling for awareness about HIV and the resulting AIDS epidemic. World Health Organization (WHO) says, ‘HIV is not an easy virus to defeat’. It states that nearly a million people still die every year from the virus because they don’t know they have HIV and are not on treatment, or they start treatment late. With COVID-19, we are faced with two pandemic that have brought untold suffering to many individuals and families. 

