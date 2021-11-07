National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi (left) and Dr Kizza Besigye of the People’s Front for Transformation (PFT) at an event. PHOTO | FILE


|

People & Power

Prime

Bobi Wine or Besigye: Who can galvanise Opposition unity?

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • If anyone knew that political novice Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, would become an Opposition figure, they should have been able to tell of a looming tension between his camp and that of founding FDC president Kizza Besigye right from the 2017 Kyadondo East by-election that ushered Bobi Wine into elective politics, Derrick Wandera writes.

At least the chorus line by Opposition politicians, well-wishers and political tacticians since the 2011 presidential elections has been rallying together as one force to take on President Museveni’s three-decades old rule.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.