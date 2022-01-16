Prime

Church wars and how Kampala Diocese was created

An illustration of the Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, the Most Rev Erica Sabiiti, being installed Bishop of Kampala Metropolitan Diocese on January 16, 1972. ILLUSTRATION | IVAN SENYONJO

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • In 1970, the Most Rev Erica Sabiiti instituted a commission of inquiry to make a new Church of Uganda  constitution, but also review the church finances and administration. However, when the report was published Namirembe and West Buganda dioceses rejected it. 

Today, 50 years ago, the Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, the Most Rev Erica Sabiiti, was installed the Bishop of Kampala Metropolitan Diocese. The ceremony was held on January 16, 1972, at the All Saints Cathedral.

