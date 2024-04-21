Dr Martin Aliker: The ‘chairman of chairmen’, doctor and family man

Left to right: President Museveni, former vice president Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe and Dr Martin Aliker (right) wait for the arrival of former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi at Entebbe airport. Photos/FILE

By  Angelo Izama

What you need to know:

  • From lunch with the Queen of England to meetings with the late Muammar Gaddafi in which he was involved in efforts to bring Libya out from the cold of isolation, Dr Martin Aliker’s story sometimes reads like a novel.