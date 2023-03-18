I saw a frog in Kabaka’s lake

Kabaka’s Lake, there is something about this man-made water body that elevates it above so many physical features of this country. If I had my way, I would have a picture of this one on the bank note.

Forget how picturesque Kabaka’s Lake is, after all, every photo Zari and Zuena take are equally amazing. It is said that whether in the dry or rainy season, the water levels of Kabaka’s Lake remains consistent.

Imagine poor Lake Vic keeps battling fluctuating water levels and this Ndeeba one that was made with hoes and buckets doesn’t. Truly wondrous.

History says the lake was dug between 1884 and 1888 by the legendary Kabaka Danieri Basammula-Ekkere Mwanga II. And that, there, is the pride of Buganda and the nation.

According to historians, Kabaka Mwanga wanted the lake for many reasons but water is life. And the living have pride.

Just like that, the other day I wanted to indulge a little by tweeting about this historic lake but then the Nnabagereka came into mind because the Monitor had an article about her.

So I hit Twitter to say how much I admired her. Ho!

Suddenly, there were people reminding me of how a man named Odongo should have no business praising the dignity of their kingdom’s queen.

The tranquillity of Kabaka’s Lake is one that endears all to its wonders and because water never turns down the thirsty whether they are Wante, Wambete or Wathum, it’s always fascinating to find some few frogs threatening to dirty the sacred waters.

I haven’t been to Kabaka’s Lake myself but my friend Wendo from the land of the Japs says he drank from its water and the lake did not refuse because of his tribe.

This thing called Wiki says frogs can trill, chirp, scream, bark, grunt, peep, beep, cluck, croak, quack, whistle, bellow, and hoot – depending on their intent.

And that is what happens on social media with our good people. There is a one Saggy has written enough anecdotes about a certain tribe he is always finding in bars dishing out “do you know who I am?”

And then there are the ones who keep reminding everyone about their name. Of course, you won’t find any other tribe that has chaps going around throwing names to remind others how they are “inferior.”

The other day one of them lectured my friend Akello on how in Soroti “you people don’t even have proper pit-latrines” so take back your “Akello away from Kampala where you’re just a beggar.”

Poor Akello lives in Canada and has never been to eastern Uganda.

If people really have so much energy to dish out insults like that based on sectarian ideas, they should stop making funny sounds in Kabaka’s Lake and go to Parliament to heckle down those MPs.

There are these alleged Ugandans drawing huge salaries by false pretence. They turn up suited and sit in Buganda to engage in the world’s most celebrated fraud that is called the Legislature.

Their salary is also paid for by the same chaps who will see wrongs in a name and then jump into Kabaka’s Lake with misguided pride to attack.

Imagine all such energy used to tell off the Wambetes, Wigwes and Waroms was expended in tackling the grand fraud in Parliament, Uganda would be so great that even the US would propose shifting their Pentagon over in Ndeeba even if it means another war with Putin of Russia.

There is no way Kabaka Mwanga was thinking of whether one is called Namisi, Namanda or Naluwagga when he personally joined his subjects in working on the lake project.