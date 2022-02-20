Prime

Museveni pronouncements on corruption since 1980 elections

Uganda Patriotic Movement party presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni (right) campaigns during the 1980 elections. PHOTO | FILE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • Responding to a question at a rally in Bushenyi District on why he was a poor minister, UPM candidate Museveni in 1980 said using government position to amass wealth is high treason and promised to eliminate the vice once in power.

Had President Museveni followed through with his promise during the 1980 presidential campaigns, Uganda would today perhaps be corruption-free. 

