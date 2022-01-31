Lawyers: We want the Anti-corruption Unit scrapped

ULS chair. Ms Pheona Wall Nabasa

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The report, dubbed ‘Rule of Law Report 2021, 4th Quarter’ and released last week, suggested that the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) be strengthened to fight corruption as mandated by the Constitution.

A new rule of law report by the Uganda Law Society has recommended the disbandment of the State House Anti-corruption Unit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.