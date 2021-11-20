Mystery woman asks MPs to grill Bobi over low nsenene volume

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • The official says she has been at pains to understand why the insects have dwindled so much to leave many who relied on them for delicacy and quick cash at a loss.

A top government official who ‘wears’ antennae-like eyebrows has blamed the dwindling numbers of grasshoppers (nsenene) on Bobi and called for Parliament to swiftly summon the Opposition leader to explain.

