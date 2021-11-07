Uganda’s first female Member of Parliament Florence Alice Lubega. PHOTOS / FILE

Rise of first female MP Lubega was women’s watershed moment

By  Patricia M. Babiiha

What you need to know:

  • Florence Alice Lubega’s rise to the pinnacle of politics of Uganda was a turning point for the women’s movement. She basically sowed the seeds of women’s participation in the electoral and governance arena, Patricia Munabi Babiiha writes.

Florence Alice Lubega, Uganda’s first female Member of Parliament (MP) rested on October 28 at the age of 103. She joined Parliament in 1962 and served in the Legislative Council (Legco) between 1958 and 1961. In 1962, she was elected as Ssingo North West MP (present-day Mityana and Mubende districts).  

