Parliament pays tribute to first woman lawmaker

The Late Alice Florence Lubega, who joined Parliament in May 1962, was a champion of women emancipation. PHOTO | PARLIAMENT

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Lubega was a daughter of the former Buganda premier, Samuel Wamala, and Erina Nantongo. She was also among the first females to be admitted to Makerere College School before joining Oxford University.

Parliament yesterday paid tribute to Alice Florence Lubega, the first Woman Member of Parliament, who passed away last week aged 103. She would have celebrated her 104th birthday on November 5. 

