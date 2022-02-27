President Museveni (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a previous meeting. PHOTO/ FILE

|

People & Power

Prime

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Africa

By  Timothy Kalyegira

What you need to know:

  • Given how high military spending tends to be, it is very likely that some Western European countries will at least cut back some of their aid donations to Africa in order to focus on their own security priorities.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on the morning of February 24 marked a new period in recent world history.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.