'Russia out!' Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine

Protesters wave flags of Ukraine and Estonia as they take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine on Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, on February 26, 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Moscow's invasion has sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, including some against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself

Pro-Ukraine protests erupted across the world on Saturday, as thousands took to the streets from London to Rome to Barcelona to denounce Russia's assault on its neighbour. 
Moscow's invasion has sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, including some against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.  
On Saturday, rallies were held in cities across the world to join the chorus of condemnation and urge an end to the bloodshed. 

