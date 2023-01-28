Heathens title defence on the line at Kobs'

Last season’s reverse fixture saw the Heathens fans procession led by a band from Kyadondo to Legends Rugby Club, it was their crowning day and they had showed up to cap off the season in style without dropping a game.

In the end, they beat Kobs 22-10 and were handed the trophy in their rivals’ backyard.

Seven months later they return to the same venue to take on Kobs under different circumstances, they are fighting to defend their title early on having already lost 24-18 to Pirates on match Day One.

A 50-9 win against Buffaloes last Saturday got them off the mark and lifted their spirits at the right time to sit fifth on the log with a Kobs fixture around the corner.

“It is the kind of motivation we needed going into a game against a side that has won back to back games with bonus points and leads standings,” said Heathens coach Mohammed Athiyo on breezing past Buffaloes with Kobs next in line.

It could also be Heathens most important game despite coming early in the race.

A Kobs' win further dents Heathens’ title defence chances as it will have landed Heathens a second loss, giving them a lot of work to get back on top in a league where two losses can be enough to be dumped out of the title race.

On the contrary, a Kobs win would also buy them more time at the summit of the league and enhance their title surge with Pirates as their main rival in the race.

In a nutshell, Heathens cannot afford to have a report card with two losses in the first three games of the campaign if they want the Holy Grail back at Kyadondo come May.

December’s Uganda Cup semifinal clash between the two sides will ring a bell, at 16 all after extra time, the tie was decided by a coin toss in favour of Heathens in a game Kobs had dominated and deserved to win.

Kobs fans will want coach Brian Makalama to stick to the same template but task his side to get clinical.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP



Saturday fixtures



Kobs vs Heathens 3pm Legends

Mongers vs Impis 4pm, Entebbe

Rams vs Rhinos 4pm, Makerere

Hippos vs Pirates 4pm, Jinja