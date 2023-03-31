Maroons test as title seeking KCCA return

Startimes Uganda Premier League leaders KCCA have had their title pursuit put on hold for over a month.

The international break and a poorly arranged league calendar being the reasons for the lull that last had them in league action in a 3-2 win over Arua Hill on February 24.

With those aspects beyond them, they will be looking to sort matters within their reach when they host Maroons at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday.

Maroons are however unlikely to be obliging opponents with the Luzira side arriving at Lugogo on a four-game unbeaten run that includes three victories.

The last one was a 2-0 win over Arua Hill orchestrated by the returning Abel Eturude who was handed playmaking duties in a midfield three alongside Felix Okot and Ronald Orombi.

All three were seconded for a return to the club by coach Mohammed Senfuma whose work with them stretches back to over a decade when he worked as assistant to Asaph Mwebaze.

Memories of a 1-0 Fred Amaku inspired defeat to Maroons who have since risen to seventh with 25 points will also be fresh in the minds of KCCA who will also be eager to extend their lead at the top.

They currently lie second behind SC Villa but the latter's 19 games are three more than KCCA have played.

KCCA have relied on their players producing moments of brilliance to sustain their title charge.

Many of those moments have fallen to Rogers Mato and Allan Okello who have five and four goals to their names respectively.

Mato should particularly be bouyed the match winning display that revived the Cranes' Afcon qualification campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday.

Startimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday fixtutres

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. URA FC, 2pm (Kavumba) Live on Fufa TV