Algeria-based Allan Okello offers insider’s job to Cranes

Since Allan Okello joined Algerian side Paradou in January 2020, his dream has been following the famed path to Europe.

As that gigantic dream is yet to materialise due to restricted playing time, the Cranes attacking midfielder has another window of opportunity to show his employers the goldmine they are yet to fully exploit.

For coach Micho Sredojevic, Okello is the ultimate Trojan horse to stage a David versus Goliath scene in Algiers today in the Afcon Group F qualifier.

“It was amazing when I heard about the draw. This is the right time for Uganda to show the Algeria that we are not so far away in terms of football development,” the former KCCA and Kibuli SS playmaker said.

He sees the moment as a glorious opportunity for the 16 local-based players on the team to showcase their merchandise in North Africa.

“It’s an opportunity for the local-based boys to show the Algerians that they have talent. When my teammates heard that my country would face their national team, they said they can’t wait to see other Ugandan playing.”

Having spared no effort to cling onto the Paradou assignment that has seen him play 14 times this season with a goal and two assists in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle, Okello reckons Cranes can adapt to the fast-paced and crisp passing game style of the Algerians if the technical team does a proper scouting report.

“The Algerian league sends players to Europe every season which makes it superior if juxtaposed to the Uganda Premier League. But, the national team composition is far different from the league settings which gives us hope ahead of the game,” Okello said.

Former Paradou teammates Hicham Boudaoui, now at Nice, and Ramy Bensebaini at Borussia Monchengladbach will hold forte for Algerian coach Djamel Belmani in the absence of stars Riyad Mahrez, Yacine Brahimi, Sofiane Feghouli and West Ham’s Said Benrahma.

Okello vs Micho’s midfield puzzle

Okello’s familiarity with the Algerian league aside, the elephant in the room remains Micho’s approach choice and desire to have three defensive minded midfielders start.

Bright Stars rookie Marvin Youngman, Yanga hard-man Khalid Aucho and Vipers starlet Bobosi Byaruhanga may get the nod over Okello.

Yet in the 8-1 win in a practice match against Tunisian side Hammam Sousse early this week in Tunis, Micho went for a counter-attacking approach that accomodated Faruku Miya and Okello in the supporting midfield.

Okello provides vision, calmness and a penetrative outlet that can add an unpredictability facet to Micho’s charges if they are to stage a monumental upset.

“I expect the coach to have a different approach away from home but the fans should expect me to give 100 percent if I’m given a chance to play. I also expect the new boys to perform well because they have a lot to prove to the technical team,” Okello opines.