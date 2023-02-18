Australia happy hunting ground for Uganda

Team Uganda and the country’s athletics fanatics hope that by lunchtime today, the nation will be celebrating another successful show at the World Cross-country Championships.

A contingent of 22 athletes will hope to scoop as much silverware on both individual and team fronts across five different races at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, Australia this morning.

Joshua Cheptegei and his compatriot Jacob Kiprop bid to maintain their dominance over the long-distance events having won gold and silver respectively over the senior men’s 10km race at the 2019 edition in Aarhus, Denmark.

Australia in particular has always been a good hunting ground for Uganda. Five years ago, Uganda scooped five medals at the Gold Coast during the Commonwealth Games.

While there, Cheptegei bagged double gold over the 5000m and 10000m finals at the Carrara Stadium in Queensland. And at the same venue, Stella Chesang won the 10000m gold while Mercyline Chelangat settled for the bronze.

At Southport Broadwater Parklands, Solomon Mutai’s championship class continued to show as he won a silver medal over the men’s 42km marathon final.

Chesang and Chelangat will compete in the senior women’s 10km race in Bathurst, hoping to have some déjà vu down under. National Cross-country champion Chesang is motivated by her three national records set over the 10km, 10000m and 21km last year.

Uganda’s story of success in Australia doesn’t stop in 2018. During the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games, Boniface Kiprop triumphed with the 10000m title while Dorcus Inzikuru won the first-ever 3000m steeplechase title on offer.

Could the runners leave Bathurst equally happy? Ethiopia and Kenya will this time have a big say.

TEAM UGANDA AT BATHURST 2023 WORLD X-COUNTRY

Junior Women (6km): Risper Cherop, Peace Chebet, Charity Cherop, Bentalin Yeko, Felister Chekwemoi

Junior Men (8km): Dan Kibet, Hosea Chemutai, Kenneth Kiprop

Senior Women (10km): Prisca Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Stella Chesang, Annet Chemengich

Senior Men (10km): Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Rogers Kibet, Isaac Kibet, Samuel Kibet, Martin Kiprotich

Mixed Relay Team (4 X 2km): Linda Chebet, Abu Mayanja, Knight Aciro, Ronald Musagala

Officials: Quito Oding (Physio), Francis Demayi and Benjamin Njia (Coaches), Dominic Otuchet (Head of delegation)

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT THE WORLD-COUNTRY

SENIOR MEN’S RACE

2019 Aarhus: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold), Jacob Kiplimo (Silver)

2010 Bydgoszcz: Moses Kipsiro (Bronze)

2009 Amman: Moses Kipsiro (Silver)

JUNIOR MEN’S RACE

2019 Aarhus: Oscar Chelimo (Bronze)

2017 Kololo: Jacob Kiplimo (Gold)

2009 Amman: Moses Kibet (Bronze)

2004 Brussels: Boniface Kiprop (Silver)

2003 Lausanne: Boniface Kiprop (Silver)

2002 Dublin: Boniface Kiprop (Bronze)

TEAM MEDALS

2019 Aarhus: Senior Men’s Gold, Senior Women’s Bronze, Junior Men’s Silver

2017 Kampala: Senior Men’s Bronze, Junior Women’s Bronze

2015 Guiyang: Senior Women’s Bronze

2011 Punta Umbria: Senior Men’s Bronze

2010 Bydgoszcz: Junior Men’s Bronze, Junior Women’s Bronze

2008 Edinburgh: Junior Men’s Bronze

2007 Mombasa: Senior Men’s Bronze

2004 Brussels: Junior Men’s Bronze

2003 Lausanne: Junior Men’s Bronze

2002 Dublin: Junior Men’s Bronze

2001 Ostend: Junior Men’s Bronze