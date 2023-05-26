Average season: Trio stumble to finish line

There has to be a winner regardless of how the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season has turned out.

Whoever wins the title on Saturday will not have done it in swashbuckling fashion.

This has been a stumbling race to the finish for the top three – SC Villa (52 points), Vipers (50) and KCCA (50).

None has taken a clear stranglehold of matters. When Villa lost to Arua Hill at Wankulukuku on April 19, they had 43 points from 22 matches.

In second were KCCA on 38 after 20 games while Vipers had played 18 games and accumulated 35 points in the process.

Villa would then go on to lose to KCCA 4-1 at Lugogo in their next game as Jackson Mayanja returned to the latter’s dugout.

KCCA added only 12 points over the next seven games from a possible 21.

The Venoms were primed for an assault to retain their crown for the first time and return to the Caf Champions League.

They were many people’s pick for the title that would defy their history of never defending any of their previous four.

Coach Alex Isabirye has since added 15 points from a possible 27 spread across nine games.

Villa’s own the longest winning streak, a run of six games between February 24 and April 8.

That streak came during an 11-match unbeaten run that gave them a buffer over their pursuers.

Though leaders heading into the final game of the season, Villa have scored a paltry 27 goals in 27 games. Vipers have managed 35 and KCCA 39.

That the league’s top scorers – Charles Bbaale (Villa) and Allan Kayiwa (Express) – have 12 goals apiece emphasizes a dearth of goals.

SC Villa’s longest winning streak

08/4/2023: Wakiso Giants 1-3 Villa

04/4/2023: Villa 1-0 Bright Stars

31/3/2023: Busoga 0-1 Villa

21/3/2023: Villa 1-0 Bul

05/3/2023: Express 1-2 Villa