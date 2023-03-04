Battle of contrasting styles as women’s league goes down

As far as women’s rugby is concerned, Thunderbirds and Black Pearls still rank high at the moment.

And that will be the case today, when the two lock horns at King’s Park in the final game of the URU Central Women’s 15s season, and a title decider by all accounts.

Pearls, the hosts and defending champions, sit atop the standings log with a two-point cushion over their visitors.

But they know it is not an unassailable lead, especially going into battle with an experienced team like Thunderbirds.

Helen Buteme, the Pearls founder, coach and player, will pray that the team maintains their never-say-die attitude that saw them come down from 14 to beat Avengers last weekend.

Emilly Lekuru, the star with four tries en route to that hard-fought 32-24 win, will, again, be in the spotlight.

The match is likely to serve fans with two styles that they have relied on.

Pearls are known for their fast-flowing running game, aided by their youthful backline players like Lekuru, Rita Nadunga, Grace Auma, Suzan Adong, Racheal Mufuwa and complemented by the experience of Buteme, Charlotte Mudoola and Emmanuella Oroma. Lydia Namabiro, recently shifted from the backrow to the engine room, is a smooth lineout operator.

Thunderbirds have the heaviest and most potent forwards pack and they know how to use it to suffocate opponents.

Patricia Anek, Irene Nzige, Charity Atimango, Winnie Atyang, Yvonne Najjuma and Christine Nuwagaba are all wrecking monsters. They are the masters of the scrum, plus, their pick-and-drive play is hard to defend. Their backline, too, consists of complete ball players, capable of hurting any opponent.

The mathematics

Of the 21 points gathered by the Pearls, only one is a bonus point against Ewes in their first meeting.

Thunderbirds have registered three; two off Ewes in both games, plus a losing bonus point they picked in their 15-17 loss to Pearls. A losing bonus is awarded to a team that loses by or within seven points.

The Pearls will feel hard done by Ewes’ failure to honour the first leg match on Matchday 2. The Pearls were awarded 20 points in the boardroom, but no bonus point because bonus points are no longer awarded in walkovers.

So on Saturday, a win for Thunderbirds guarantees them the trophy, but a draw doesn’t. Pearls need to know better.

“We just need to play our game and believe in ourselves on the pitch. They are a strong team but we shall find a way around them. We know their strong points, but their weaknesses, too. We know what the game means to us,” said Lekuru, who has put daylight between her and her chasers in the fight for the scorers’ gong, with 16 tries (80 points) so far.

Whatever the outcome, the game promises to be a cracker.

URU Central Womens 15s League

Black Pearls vs Thunderbirds (King’s Park)

Avengers vs Ewes (Entebbe)

Table

Teams P W D L PF PA PD BPT BPL7 BP PTS

Black Pearls 5 5 0 0 203 47 156 1 0 1 21

Thunderbirds 5 4 0 1 249 30 219 2 1 3 19

Avengers 5 1 0 4 143 74 69 1 1 2 6