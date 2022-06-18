Cecafa chest-thump over convincing women championship

Cecafa scored big in having a women’s final between Burundi and eventual champions Uganda at the just concluded tournament in Njeru, Buikwe.

The two countries will represent the region at the July 2-23 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) and it was good for their own motivation and the optics that they came out on top of the regional tournament, especially at the expense of two time winners Tanzania and the highly rated Ethiopia.

At one of the press conferences during the tournament, one of the Cecafa officials could not resist reminding journalists that even the appointment of Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga – one of three women referees set to officiate at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar – was testament to how the region is taking women’s football seriously.

The growth cannot be denied.

Even Djibouti, who lost all their games, were much more improved than in the last edition in 2019. In just one match against Uganda then, they conceded 13 goals. This time they conceded 10 in three.

“We can improve gradually, maybe score goals and keep the scores down a bit more next time,” their assistant coach Drag Abdellai, said.

They were technically convincing at times that they won over some of the fans but they lacked the physicality and composure to compete.

Speaking of the fans, they walked in in droves every match day and rallied behind the Crested Cranes all through – even though you feared for the referees when some decisions went against Uganda in the semifinal against Ethiopia.

In the end, the referees instead needed protection from the Ethiopian players, who felt they should have earned a stoppage time penalty when defender Sumaya Komuntale appeared to clear the ball on the line with her hand.

Also one part of the perimeter fence around the pitch was brought down in the final against Burundi. Fortunately, the fans did not cross the barrier.

And although hugely partisan, some players like Tanzania’s Fatuma Issa Suleimani – christened Hajjat because she plays in veil – and the Ethiopian duo of Yien Nyabuonyi and Ariet Odong, easily won the crowd over.

The latter two are graduates from their nation’s U-20 team and were joined by seven others.

Coach Firew Hailegebral is not the only one that was keen on transition. Uganda’s coach George Lutalo cannot necessarily claim a transition but also had eight U-20s in his squad. For Uganda though, it is more a case of “if you are good, you are old enough.”

Hip-hip-hurray! Crested Cranes players and the technical team celebrate after clinching their maiden Cecafa Senior Women’s Challenge Cup in Njeru on June 11, 2022. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Tanzania, Djibouti and Burundi also had some players that were involved in U-20 tournaments last year.

There were also good things about Rwanda and Zanzibar but for the latter, their 12-0 surrender to Tanzania in the group games left a bitter taste for neutrals and Ethiopia.

The result lifted Tanzania to the top of Group B but also unwound the little defensive discipline Zanzibar showed in the 1-0 and 5-0 losses to South Sudan and Ethiopia.

However, this tournament got this reporter thinking that the tournament needs a rethink to give all teams at least five games.

“We need as many games as possible to improve,” Abdellai admitted.

So how about classification matches for those eliminated from the groups?

Maybe matches between any of Djibouti, South Sudan and Zanzibar would be more competitive and teach them even more lessons to add to those gained from the whitewashes handed by Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Meanwhile, Kenya, which cannot compete in Caf and Fifa sanctioned competitions, were a big miss. Their administrative woes cost them a chance to defend their 2019 title while Jentrix Shikangwa, who is now based in Turkey and would have missed the tournament anyway, was overtaken as tournament overall top scorer.

She has 10 goals from three Cecafa tournaments while Fazila Ikwaput now has 13.

