Cheptegei looks to inspire change with Elgon Half-Marathon

Joshua Cheptegei once dreamt of being a world champion, he admits quite often. However, several chapters of glory for Ugandan sportsmen have unfortunately been watered down by failure to handle success.

Cheptegei desires to be better. Last month, he bagged his third straight world 10000m title at the Budapest World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

Global success

No Ugandan has produced as much success on track in history as he has done over the past decade. One may add on the 5000m Olympic gold and 10000m silver medals plus the two world records over both distances.

Things are changing fast around him yet he remains with firm feet on ground. Cheptegei is winding up his track life and will switch batteries to continue his long-distance running career on the road.

That move has been a traditional route for icons of long-distance athletics; Ethiopians Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele to Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge. Cheptegei will debut over the 42km distance at Valencia Marathon in Spain on December 3.

“I feel it is time to expand my horizon, I have been running on the track for 10 years now,” Cheptegei announced back in July.

“I have always had full focus on the track distances, while I knew the marathon was waiting for me. It is an ambition that I am really excited to go for; it will be new and challenging.”

New ventures, challenges

The story is changing fast. Whereas Gebrselassie has become an acclaimed businessman and philanthropist back home in Addis Ababa, Kipchoge is walking a similar line and he recently announced a new personal running shoe with Nike.

Cheptegei is stepping up fast. Through his own Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (Jocdef), he is now looking to impact the community with his own new race: the Elgon Half-Marathon.

The new event recently launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will have its first edition on the foothills of Mountain Elgon National Park on October 28.

“I am thrilled to be standing here today, not just as a World and Olympic champion, but also as an ambassador for youth empowerment, sports tourism, and the vital climate agenda,” Cheptegei said during the launch.

“I bring you a momentous announcement for a half marathon that encompasses all these critical aspects,” said the man who turned 27 on Tuesday this week.

Sports tourism, climate change agendas

Cheptegei is looking to impact youth empowerment, sports tourism and drive a climate change agenda and biodiversity conservation with a grand aim to grow the Elgon region as a world-class tourism destination.

“We have curated the UNDP Elgon Half-Marathon with Cheptegei - an innovative, inclusive and climate smart development solution that will expand the region’s tourism offering beyond bird watching, nature walks in the Khaula and Bamboo trails; and summit hikes on the Budadiri, Sipi and Piswa trailheads,” said UNDP Resident Representative for Uganda Elsie Attafuah.

“The potential of tourism is enormous, and we have a shared responsibility to ensure that enormous potential is fully realized. I commit that under my leadership, UNDP will continue to partner with all of you to enable Uganda to attain a more inclusive and sustainable future for people and the planet,” added Attafuah.

The event will comprise races over 5km, 10km and 21km starting in Mbale town towards the Elgon ranges, offering a unique opportunity for athletics talent in the country.

There is also a plan to feature an exhibition of the Elgon region’s assets such as the Arabica coffee, mineral products and culture on offer, according to Jocdef’s brand concepts and sponsors director Timothy Masaba.

Not just a mere race

Over the years, Cheptegei, through races under the NN Running Team and his Global Sports Communication (GSC) management, has forged unique relationships around the world.

He has grand plans of inviting the sport’s greats and crème de la crème as the Elgon Half-Marathon grows. “This half marathon will not just be a mere race; it will serve as a powerful platform to ignite change and inspire the youth of our world,” Cheptegei says.

“In this partnership, where the energy and spirit of sport meet the commitment and drive of the UNDP, we have a unique opportunity to harness the power of the global community and make a lasting impact.”

Through his savings, Cheptegei began the Jocdef athletics camp and set-up a running track, which borders the Elgon National Park in Kapchorwa.

By growing the event and improving lodging, Jocdef through another partner Curre Safaris to package sports tourism experiences for travellers and athletics enthusiasts around the globe.

Jocdef already offers scholarships to athletics talent and under-privileged children at the Joshua Cheptegei Junior School in Kapchorwa while the organization also plants trees in the Sebei region and also advocates for cleaning cooking fuels with support from partners TotalEnergies.

ABOUT JOCDEF

Goal: Transform communities using the tool of sport

Director: Joshua Cheptegei

School Project: Joshua Cheptegei Junior School

Pupils: 700

Education Scholarships: 61

Athletics Project: Jocdef Athletics Club

Junior Runners: 72

Partners: TotalEnergies, UNDP, MTN, Curre Sport Safaris

UNDP ELGON HALF-MARATHON

EVENT DETAILS

Edition: 1st

Date: October 28

Venue: Mountain Elgon area

Races: 5km, 10km and 21km