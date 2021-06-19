Coach Kheri made Mbale dream of return to topflight

By George Katongole More by this Author

Hussein Kheri, whose sole aim this season was to stabilise Mbale Heroes in the Fufa Big League, and who went on to solidify his reputation as a tough-talking personality, died on Wednesday from Mbale Referral Hospital, following complications with low blood pressure. He was 51.

Mohammed Wasswa, Mbale Heroes team manager, said their season was going up in flames in the early days before they made the decision to bring in Kheri to replace Bobic Odowa.

“Our expectations were high regarding his personality. Sadly, we did not qualify for the play-offs but we have been impressed with his services,” Wasswa said.

While Mbale Heroes were struggling to beat the odds in their final match of the season against Kataka last Sunday, Kheri was struggling for his life at the Mbale Referral Hospital just a kilometre away.

Cup winners

Mbale Heroes, two-time Uganda Cup winners, lost the battle after a goalless draw and were relegated from the Fufa Big League. Two days later, their head coach, who was on life support for over a week, succumbed to death.

He was known to have had a long battle with a heart problem which he was treating though a close club official confided in SCORE that the deadly Covid-19 could have escalated the situation.

Wasswa said Kheri understood the game of football and loved it as if it were his life.

“He’s been calm, determined and experienced. He doesn’t hold a grudge. He lived football all his life,” he said.

Mbale Heroes chairman Wycliffe Mwambu said Kheri was hardworking.

“Kheri was very respectful, clear-headed and most of all result-oriented. He knew how to motivate his players to grind results where you would not have expected them to,” Mwambu said.

Inspiration

“We have lost a coach, mentor, friend and an inspirational person whose departure leaves a huge vacuum in the hearts of all football-lovers who knew him,” added Mwambu.

Kheri lived a simple life. He was very social, laughing with everybody actually taking part in training sessions. But he advocated for players’ rights strongly.

“One thing I know is that he demanded respect from the players and he could axe anybody regardless if they are not respecting the club rules,” Wasswa said.

A hustler

Almost everyone who met him along the line of duty knows Kheri as someone who did not take any prisoners.

Silas Oluka, a close friend with whom they shared a lot on sports and personal life, describes Kheri as a tough talking coach. They attended the Caf C coaching licence at Njeru in 2013 together, but had worked closely together in school football since 2009.

“I remember him as a close friend who pushed me. He believed in beating the odds. His outspoken nature led him into many problems as many sports administrators tended to seideline him. But Kheri was someone who never spared anyone who was dirty,” Oluka says.

Crossing to Kenya

Kheri was born in the border town of Tororo in 1969 near the army barracks. He crossed to Kenya at an early age and played football for Kisumu All-Stars before moving to Utalii College, Tusker, and then Alkhatabali in Oman and reportedly turned out for the Kenya national team.

He later obtained a diploma in coaching at the prestigious Real Madrid in Spain, a Fifa high-level course, Caf C and Caf B diplomas in Uganda.

He started coaching at lower-tier club Jinja Arsenal, then to Jinja Municipal Hippos, the defunct Victoria University, Bul, Paidha Black Angels, Afc Leopards in Kenya, among others.

But he was adventurous. At one time he ventured into Moroto to coach Don Victoria. He also had a team in Napak with coach Robert Mayanja. This partly explains why Mbale Heroes had Karimojong players.

Cattle dealer

He was a hustler who did a lot of side businesses besides coaching.

“He had a closer touch with the border area through his contacts and that is how he helped me start dealing in cattle and turkey business across the border,” Oluka recalls.

His wife said that Kheri was a man on the move, who did not spend most of his life at home.

“But he cared for and loved his family,” the widow said before hanging up.

Friends say that he had more friends in Kenya than in Uganda and lived between Jinja and Mbale most of his time.

Kheri will be laid to rest today in Rubongi Village, Tororo, near the army barracks.

