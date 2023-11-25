Emong struggling to make three Paralympic podiums

Immediately after finishing behind the little-known Venswa Kaddu in the National Para Athletics Time Trials, last Friday, David Emong packed his stuff and left Makerere Sports Grounds.

The 2017 World Champion was disappointed by his 4:22:63 minutes run in the 1500m T46 race, which Kaddu won in 4:19:88 minutes.

The issue was not losing a national race for the first time in over 10 years. Rather, showing more signs of decline at a time he must be improving.

When Emong won gold at the 2017 World Para Athletics championhip in London, he inked his name in Uganda’s sports record books. He was the first track and field para-athlete to do so, a John Akii Bua of sorts. But he immediately set himself a lofty target—he wanted to break the World Record of 3:46.51 minutes which Australia’s Michael Roeger, had set in Sydney in February 2017.

“I won’t rest until I break that record,” Emong said in several media interviews. By 2017, his dream looked real. But six years later, it looks near-impossible.

When Emong went to defend his title at the 2019 World Championship in Dubai, he was disqualified after colliding with Roeger, and missed a chance to set a new world record.

Two years later, he consoled himself with a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Bulgaria’s Hristiyan Stoyanov took silver while Russian Aleksandr Iaremchuk took gold.

Emong’s 3:53.51 minutes finish was his personal best, faster than the 4:00.62 minutes which won him a historic silver medal at Rio 2016 and the 3:58.36 minutes that won him a historic world title in London 2017. Still, he fell about three seconds behind Roeger’s world record.



Paris heartbreak

But the world record would not have been a big issue now. After all, not all greats set World Records. But can Emong make a record of three Paralympic podiums? But first: can he even

qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, his would-be fourth

Olympic appearance?

On-track evidence is not encouraging. Two years after Tokyo, Emong returned to the international stage at the World Championships in Paris in July. But he ran the 1500m T46 final in 4:05.90 minutes, finishing a distant nineth, his worst placing since his international debut at the 2011 All-African Games in Maputo, Mozambique.

Basically, Paris 2023 was a futile venture for all the three Ugandans, where Peace Oroma and Fred Masisa failed to start in their respective heats, hence wasting a priceless chance to qualify for Paris 2024.

While Oroma and Masisa can be forgiven for inexperience, Emong, like any other fading star, is under pressure to retire on a high note.



What are his chances?

"Winning a third Paralympic medal is quite challenge for him now, but I am sure he will qualify for Paris (2024)," national coach Jameson Ssenkungu, who has seen Emong on national and local tracks, told Score.

"His recent timings are not good, but he has more chances to try. And he will make it."

After the Paris 2023 debacle, Emong now has to make the minimum qualifying standards of 4:20:00 minutes. But that's not enough. His time must rank among the best eight in the world, by April next year.



Is it age?

Emong is not falling alone. His longtime rival Samir NOUIOUA, finished eighth in 4:04.40 minutes. But the Algerian is 38 and has won countless international gold medals since 2004. And though he has never returned to the podium since Emong beat him to gold in London 2017, if he chose to retire now, he has achieved it all.

Younger athletes seem to be taking over. Stoyanov was 18 when he picked bronze at London 2017, when Emong was champion.

But the Bulgarian, now 24, has since picked gold at the Berlin 2018 European Championship, the Dubai 2019 Worlds and defended it in Paris 2023.

Bechir AGOUBI of Tunisian, who took bronze in Paris is 28.

Kenyan Wesley Kimeli Sang, who finished fourth in a Paris, is 29.

But Roeger, the World Record holder, seems to be the exception. At 35, he has seems to have more fuel in the tank. He bagged silver in Dubai 2019 and Paris 2023. So why is Emong, who is officially 33, declining so fast?

"Well, it could be age or some other factors," Coach Ssenkungu said. "Sometimes those athletes train hard when we are not sure we shall get the funds for the upcoming trip. It's demoralising. Emong may also have lost some morale because government did not reward him the way it rewarded his peers like Cheptegei, Kiplimo and others."

Kaddu could be the rising star. His journey has just begun. Like Emong, he could blame Makerere's soggy and wet track for slowing them down on that cold Friday morning. But the Dubai Championships in February will test their credentials for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

EMONG's RECORDS



London 2012 Paralympics: 4th place



Lyon 2013 World Championships: 4th place



Rio 2016 Paralympics: silver