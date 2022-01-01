The Afcon trophy. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

Evolution of the Africa Cup of Nations

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • Uganda has been to Afcon finals three times in 1978, 2017 and 2019. Their best performance was the final at Ghana 1978.

For the first time in 51 years, the original founders of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will all simultaneously grace the showpiece’s final tournament at the 33rd edition in Cameroon.
Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan started what would become the pride of a continent in 1957.

