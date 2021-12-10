Prime

How can Silverbacks have controversy-free window?

Against all odds. Silverbacks captain Jimmy Enabu in action against Morocco during the AfroBasket qualifiers. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • The two have lately battled players and the game itself off the headlines – with the media a poor pawn – thanks to inadequate funding, preparation and communication.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (Fuba) are pledging the game of hoops will not suffer cynical side-shows ahead of next July’s second window of the World Cup qualifiers.

