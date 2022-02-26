Playing with freedom. Ssekajugo had to overcome dad’s prejudice. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

It’s showtime for Ssekajugo

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

Sports vs. Books. The URA forward’s dad spent some time standing in the way of the player and football, even banning him from the beautiful game at one point as they battled over school choices. In the end, both won – and are happy

Viane Ssekajugo and URA are not back in league action until next month, but have a small matter of the Uganda Cup to sort this week.
The forward was, however, battling to shake off a mild illness on Monday, hoping to be fit for Thursday’s Cup game.
But one thing Ssekajugo is pretty confident about is his second round form. The tricky winger banged in four in URA’s last 5-0 pummeling of his former club, Wakiso Giants, last week.

