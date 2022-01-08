Puzzling tax equations for URA’s Timbe ahead of KCCA visit

The dots are not connecting for URA however much they seem to try.

If it were the tax collecting realm that they are best at, they would still be in a huge deficit.

Endowed with an array of gifted players, URA have won only four matches out of 12 matches and sit seventh on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 19 points.

This wishy-washy performance has ignited unrest in the camp with most fingers pointing at veteran coach Sam Timbe for failing to instill an identity and morale in the team.His tactics are also not beyond reproach.

As log leaders KCCA descend on to the Arena of Visions in Ndejje this afternoon, Timbe is yet to find answers as to why URA can’t find their rhythm and don’t intimidate anymore.

“We don’t have bad games but finishing the chances is our main weakness. We need the confidence to come back in the team to start structuring attacks,” Timbe said.

“Otherwise, it doesn’t look good when they are always attacking us. We need to start winning regularly to catch up with those ahead of us and that must start now.”

Under his predecessor Sam Ssimbwa, matchdays against KCCA were always eagely craved for by the fans – as URA have dominated the last six encounters.

The disarray at the four-time league kings has seen midfielder Ivan Sserubiri suspended for a month and pivotal stars like Steven Mukwala, Viane Ssekajugo, Cromwell Rwothomio, Saidi Kyeyune and skipper Shafik Kagimu blowing hot and cold.

In their last match, the Tax Collectors threw away a 1-0 lead in the 89th minute against debutants Gaddafi to be consigned to their seventh draw this season.

Byekwaso determined

Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA, top with 31 points from 13 matches, will be seek to exploit URA’s Achilles tendon - the porous defence that has leaked in 12 goals thus far.

“The Mbarara City win, although not so appealing, will motivate us against URA.

Every player will be required to raise his performance.

“We gave Filbert Obenchan ( newly re-signed defender) playing time against Mbarara City to prepare him for the crunch match against URA because they employ the same approach,” Byekwaso said.

Testing times for Vipers