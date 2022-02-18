Uganda Premier League: Three-horse race?

URA’s Makwala leads the goal scoring charts ahead of Vipers duo Manzoki and Ssentamu (right).  PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO,JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Golden Boot Dash. At 11 goals, URA’s Steven Mukwala threatens to pull away from the chasing Vipers’ pack of Ceaser Manzoki (10) and last year’s accolade holder Yunus Sentamu (nine).

It is five years now since a Uganda Premier League net buster last registered a 20-plus goal mark.

