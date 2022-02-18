Uganda Premier League: Three-horse race?

It is five years now since a Uganda Premier League net buster last registered a 20-plus goal mark.

Since Geoffrey Sserunkuma’s 20-goal haul at KCCA, the trend has inexplicably gone south and it seems the football stakeholders are getting used to low tallies.

Yet, goal-scoring remains as highly prized as ever and the top challengers will know there’s more competition than ever to win one of the most coveted personal accolades - the golden boot.

A bumper reward has been promised at the Pilsner organised end of season awards night.

Interestingly, as the title race shape garners a three-team shape midway the 2021-2022 campaign, and so is the three-horse race for the top scorer’s gong.

At 11 goals for third-placed URA thus far, 2019 top scorer Steven Mukwala threatens to pull away from the chasing pack of Ceaser Manzoki (10) and last year’s accolade holder Yunus Sentamu (9).

Table leaders Vipers duo Manzoki and Sentamu, are putting up a joint hunting front that also has hallmarks of netting more than ten goals each in the remaining 13 rounds of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Already this season, Mukwala, teammate Viane Ssekajugo and Sentamu have posted a quadruple each - against Tooro United, Wakiso Giants (twice) respectively.

Too high

All said, it will take eons to have a league striker break Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa’s 1999 seasonal goal yield of 45 and the 1978 puzzling goal record by then KCC defender Jimmy Kirunda which stood at 32 strikes. The profligacy of the current generation of forwards in front of goal can be blamed but also should be the dearth in creativity that brews assists.

That coupled with inconsistency in the form-book and deployment of an array of football systems and formations expounds why the the goals are no longer raining as it were the case in the early 2000s when the likes of Hassan Mubiru, Mukasa, and late Magid Musisi netted above 25 goals a season for fun.

Forwards, like defenders, need dancing partners to thrive. Mukwala’s quest is fueled by an attacking cast comprising of Cromwel Rwothomio, Shafik Kagimu, Ssekajugo and Saidi Kyeyune.

A potent one to say the least. Sentamu and Manzoki are gelling like Siamese twins each passing match, always willing to pass to each other even amidst a thrilling quest for personal holy grail.

They have been supported by the assist provision of Karisa, Ibrahim Orit, Bright Anukani, Bobosi Byaryhanga and lately youngster Najib Yiga.

“My first objective is to help the team win the title by scoring goals and providing assists. It is my personal goal to perform better than last season and compete for the golden boot,” the DR Congo born rejuvenated forward said back in December.

Lest we forget, at six goals Express forward Eric Kambale is still a genuine contender if gets his mind back on the rail and so are Rwothomio (7), Juma Balinya (7) and Alfred Leku (7)

Stats of hope

Statistics show that 43 victories were attained by a one goal margin last season, 41 wins by a two-goal margin, 49 by a three-goal margin and only 13 victories by four goals and above.

That was a great improvement from the 2019-2020 season that had 20 victories by a one-goal margin. The two-goal margin victories were 19 while goals by a three-goal margin were 23.Only six victories can by a four-goal margin.

This on going season, judging by the intensity and demands at different clubs promises to go a step better.

The striking puzzle that has bogged the top flight league for a while is nearing improvement if the total season goal haul is anything to go by.

In the last campaign, a total of 602 goals was registered, a noticeable increment to the 465 netted in the 2020 campaign.

The 2019 season had 525 goals while the 2018 saw 446 which was a reduction of the 515 scored the previous year.

The fluctuations in the number of goals scored each season can be explained by a number of factors - lethargic and fickle striking forces reigning supreme.

For the battle of who the best fox in the box is to gain crescendo, the number of hattricks and braces by the front runners need to raise up. Unfortunately they are still few and far.

Last term, 14 hattricks were registered yet the previous season only four had been accumulated. The 2019 season was worse, with only three hatricks just like it was a season before.

The number of braces was at its highest last campaign, with 58 posted yet in the 2020 term there were only 21 braces.

Uganda premier league

Playing Today

UPDF vs. Vipers, Bombo

Busoga United vs. Express, Kakindu