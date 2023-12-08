Juruni expects an easy ride for his successor at City Oilers

For all the years City Oilers have been on top of the basketball landscape in Uganda, one man has been in charge. Mandy Juruni.

Having helped the team earn promotion to the National Basketball League in 2012 as a coach-player, Juruni hang up his sneakers to fully focus on coaching, a result of which is nine titles in as many seasons.

That marriage has, however, come to an end. Juruni has signed a two-year contract with Rwandan side Kepler University after getting the blessing of his former employers.

The biggest and immediate question that looms large is Juruni’s replacement. How does one fit into the big shoes of a man who has won nine championships in nine seasons?

“Oilers is an established club with everything in place. Where we are, and the culture we have built, anyone can succeed. It’s not about individuals,” Juruni told Score.

That might be easier said than done. Whoever replaces Juruni will be scrutinised and judged by the high standards the tactician set.

Nine league championships, two Zone V Club Championships, two appearances at the Fiba Africa Champions Cup and twice qualifying for the Basketball Africa League are some of Juruni’s achievements. The bar has been set hight. No doubt.

Tough decision

Not many saw the move coming. Not even Juruni himself, who, a few weeks ago helped the Ugandan champions book a ticket to the BAL by finishing second in the East Division Elite 16 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

But a phone call from Kepler CEO Nathalie Munya changed everything and enticed the former Silverbacks head coach to give it a though and eventually decide that it was the right time to try something else.

“Of course,” Juruni said when asked whether the decision to make the switch was a difficult one following the good times he has enjoyed with Oilers.

He added: “It was a few weeks ago when I got a call from the CEO of Kepler and after that I had a talk with the Oilers president about the opportunity.”

Kepler have just been promoted to the top flight in Rwanda and have intentions of building a team that will challenge the status quo. Juruni was seen as the right choice of a coach to steer the ship forward.

“They want to build a strong basketball program here. Obviously, they are competitive, ambitious and love winning.

“But, most importantly for them, its about student athletes getting an opportunity to use their talent to get education.”

Who’s next?

Through his years of success, Juruni had Andrew Tendo as his assistant and the move will leave the spotlight on the latter.

Oilers have yet to come out with a position regarding the replacement but Juruni believes Tendo would be the best option, having been around the club for long.

“He has been with me since we started, understands the game, knows the players, knows how we play and what we demand from the players. He is good.”

With the new National Basketball League season expected to tip off in January, it remains to be seen who will man the Oilers touchline and how they will fare in the long run, compared to the legacy left behind by Juruni.

Mandy Juruni

City Oilers head coach (2012-2023)

Kepler head coach (2023-2025)

Achievements with Oilers: Nile league titles, Two Zone V titles, Two Africa Champions Cup appearances, Two Basketball Africa League qualifications.