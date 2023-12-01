Kiddu, Kirarira glue eyes to Singleton Challenge title

The Season VII of the Entebbe Golf Club Match-play Challenge presented by Singleton has been a sprint.

The unusual delayed start vanished quickly in many people’s eyes, the field sizing down from more than 200 competitors to now two pairings within a space of 133 days.

The prestigious clubhouse knockout championship wraps up Saturday at the par-71 course in Entebbe when the Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu meet Saidi Kirarira and Richard Mucunguzi in an anticipated final.

“Despite the final outcome, to us, we are already winners,” said Kirarira. “We didn’t think of getting this far. We therefore come to the final as winners already.”

“Not at all,” Kiddu too never expected to get this far. “The furthest I had gone (previously) was the second round. It has turned out to be a good one.”

The combo of Bogera and Kiddu is well known in the EGC circles. The two are top management leaders at MTN yet business partners lawyer Kirarira and doctor Mucunguzi have surprised many including Elly Mukasa and Kiryowa Kiwanuka 5/4 (five-up with four holes to spare) at the last 32 stage.

They are hoping to join the illustrious cast of champions by pulling the rug under Bogera and Kiddu’s feet.

“I can comfortably tell you that we are prepared enough. We walk to the final with nothing else except to win. Apparently, that’s the spirit we have. Hopefully, we can put up a good show for our opponents,” added handicap 19 player Kirarira.

Bogera plays off handicap 12 while Kiddu at 17, they know perfection will be key to close out this tight contest.

“It’s certainly going to be a tough one. We certainly don’t know much about them. I think if we stick to our plan that has taken us this far, just be mentally strong, keep our heads down, we can win it” added Kiddu who has played golf since 2010.

Meanwhile, EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona will face Micheal Odur and Brian Manyindo in the third-place play-off before the championship closes with a prize giving ceremony themed black tie.

Furthermore, Cfao Motors in partnership with Afrisafe insurance has staged a hybrid grand Vitara car for a hole-in-one prize on a selected par-3 Hole on the course.

SEASON VII SINGLETON CHALLENGE

FINAL - SATURDAY

Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu vs. Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona vs. Micheal Odur & Brian Manyindo

ROAD TO FINAL

SEMIFINALS

J. Bogera & K. Kiddu bt Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona 4/3

R. Mucunguzi & S. Kirarira bt Micheal Odur & Brian Manyindo 3/2

QUARTERFINALS

R. Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira bt. Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe 3/2

J. Bogera & K. Kiddu bt. Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere 1-up (s/d)

LAST 16

J. Bogera & K. Kiddu bt Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga 2/1

R. Mucunguzi & S. Kirarira bt William Esuma & Anne Abeja 1-up (s/d)

LAST 32

J. Bogera & K. Kiddu bt Steven Kitamirike & Jamil Maninji 4/3

R. Mucunguzi & S. Kirarira bt. Elly Mukasa & Kiryowa Kiwanuka 5/4

ROUND OF 64

R. Mucunguzi & S. Kirarira bt David Keegi & Sammy Migunda 3/2

J. Bogera & K. Kiddu bt Nester Odaga & James Masiko 5/4

CAST OF EGC MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka