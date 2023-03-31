Kobs go after nine year jinx at Kyadondo

On February 8, 2014, Kobs beat Heathens 14-13 in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership at Kyadondo, they also won the league in the same season. Nine years later, Kobs are yet to beat Heathens at Kyadondo in the league again.

At the top of standings with 55 points and six games to go, Kobs will march onto the Kyadondo turf on Saturday hoping to pull off a heist against second placed Heathens (54) despite missing services of the league’s top try scorer Pius Ogena (16), Jude Juko and Faraji Odugo.

The trio is away for the annual Hong Kong 10s going on this weekend, giving coach Brian Makalama extra work when naming his matchday squad.

Without Ogena, Kobs miss that mobility from the base of the scrum while Odugo and Juuko’s absence hurt the hooker’s department although Trevor Maina is expected to come in.

The pack will have their work cut out against Heathens especially at the scrum.

Davis Kyewalabye and Josiah Sempeke have been options at scrumhalf with the latter starting as the former replaces him to speed things up with lots of tired bodies on the pitch.

Whoever starts will have to forge a combination with Calvin Gizamba or Joseph Aredo depending on who starts at 10 to counter Heathens halfback pairing of Chris Lubanga and Niocolas Kato that has an orthodox touch.

The midfield battle has former wingers Justin Kimono and Daudi Semmwami for Kobs expected to force the issue against a witty Innocent Gwokto and Trevor Ochan.

Whoever defends better and gives their wings service better will have the last laugh.

Wingers are labeled as finishers, in Karim Arinaitwe, Kobs have one of the best finishers in the business but Heathens have their weapon in Ivan Otema, he can be a handful down the wing and will have to be stopped.

At the end of the day, the side that dominates the pack and set pieces will have the edge. The frontrow battle will be immense at the scrum, forcing errors from their opponents for penalties.

How about kicking both for points and territory ? It’s Lubanga against Aredo and history suggests one of the two can win the game. Heathens can also get above Kobs with a win.

Nile Special Premiership

Saturday fixtures



Heathens vs. Kobs 3pm, Kyadondo

Impis vs. Mongers 4pm, Makerere

Rhinos vs. Rams 4pm, Legends

Pirates vs. Hippos 4pm, Kings Park