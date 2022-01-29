Breaking News: Former ethics minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Mbarara Rally bickering leaves drivers in the dust

Ponsiano Lwakataka

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI  &  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • Costly. Barely 24 hours to the rally last weekend, FMU order cancellation of the event only to returning with a green light the following morning. It is not the flip-flopping alone that leaves the drivers frustrated by the implications thereof too.
  • If they keep doing this, we are soon going to see the same mapping like that of motocross where we now have MAU as another faction. I speak from experience because I’m a driver and an organiser. You can’t just stop an event hours to the start.
  • The season opener went on for three days and recorded no major incidents. That is the first positive for both FMU and the host club. Not even the bickering could stop the rally loving fans and both the super special stage and the routes were filled with fans understandably thirsty for the first piece of action.

Ponsiano Lwakataka was uncompromisingly vocal as Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) and Mbarara Motor Club locked horns just hours to the start of the Rukaari Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally last weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.