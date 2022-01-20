Dr Ashraf back after two-year sabbatical

Dr. Mohammed Ashraf Ahmed has spent the last two years attending to patients but will have time for motorsport this weekend as the National Rally Championship season gets underway.

As a medical doctor, the driver had arguably the busiest two years of his life due to the Covid-19 pandemic and sat out all rally activities to focus on saving lives at his Ali Medical Services.

A good start in Mbarara will be the target as he hopes to replicate his 2008 heroics that saw him become the only driver to win both the Club man Rally Championship and the NRC in the same calendar year.

“I am coming back better and stronger,” he told Daily Monitor ahead of the event in the districts of Mbarara and Kiruhura.

Having been one of Uganda’s most consistent drivers since 2008, getting his rhythm back is top on his agenda.

“I believe I am ready for this now and I will give it my best shot,” he said.

He also urged all the fans planning to attend the event to keep in mind the fact that Covid-19 is still here and act responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Covid-19 is still here and I hope everyone can try to observe the SOP’s.”

Ashraf (inset) will be navigated by Shameer Yusuf in his Subaru Impreza N14. The two-day event, which will cover six sections, will also be used as a platform to advocate for mass vaccination of Ugandans in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event starts with today’s scrutineering at Shell Makenke before the machines hit the road tomorrow morning in Kakoba and Sanga.

The super special stage will be staged in Kyeibega before Sunday’s finale that features the Charles Muhangi, Pole Pole and Sanga sections.