Dr Ashraf back after two-year sabbatical

The super special stage will be staged in Kyeibega before Sunday’s finale that features the Charles Muhangi, Pole Pole and Sanga sections. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • The super special stage will be staged in Kyeibega before Sunday’s finale that features the Charles Muhangi, Pole Pole and Sanga sections.

Dr. Mohammed Ashraf Ahmed has spent the last two years attending to patients but will have time for motorsport this weekend as the National Rally Championship season gets underway.

