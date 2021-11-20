Fauzia Najjemba (L). PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

|

Score

Prime

Najjemba leads cast in Fufa Women Player of the Year award

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The best. On October 21, Daisy Nakaziro, Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput, Joan Nagadya and Margaret Kunihira were nominated in the Airtel Fufa Woman Footballer of the Year 2021 award.
  • Makhtum Muziransa looks into the nominees’ football journey thus far. 

When Fauzia Najjemba won the most  valuable player (MVP) award at the 2019 Cecafa U-17 Women Championship in Njeru, it was intriguing to know how she felt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.