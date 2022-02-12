Namboole on the fence as rehabilitation works begin

Promising. UPDF Engineering Brigade soldiers at the Namboole stadium boundary wall construction. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces embarked on the process of securing the stadium land by building the boundary wall.
  • Namboole has been holding all international games for the football teams as well as activities by the athletics federation, Uganda Woodball Federation, basketball clubs and netball league games. Churches and businessmen also rent office space

An impression Jamil Ssewanyana paints of Mandela National Stadium when the ongoing rehabilitation is completed is one of a lush green playing surface, new tartan, chic changing rooms for both players and officials, a modern LED scoreboard, floodlights, pavilion and the media centre, with an all-seater capacity. 
Outside, the tenants would be separated by a boundary wall.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.