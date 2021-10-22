Nsubuga proves old is gold for Cricket Cranes

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

From Sam Walusimbi, John Nagenda to Henry Osinde and Kenneth Kamyuka, Uganda has produced many classy cricketers.

But then there is Frank Nsubuga. He is not even the greatest but his name will forever be ingrained in Associate cricketing folklore because he is literally immortal.

Common sense demands that a man who has played in each of the last four decades for his country deserves more than plaudits and a good retirement package. But at 41, Nsubuga struts out his stuff with the passion and enviable enthusiasm of a rookie.

The innocent grin, sincere laughter, astute ear for authorities, nimble feet and willingness to voluntarily help are still a part of Nsubuga’s cheeky character 25 years since he made his debut at the 1996 Africa Zone VI Championship against Zimbabwe in South Africa.

Sport is life

And yet cricket was never the first love for Nsubuga. He loved to swing tennis rackets and hockey clubs, serve volleyballs and table tennis rallies. It took the sweet-talking skills of legendary Walusimbi to whisk him off the courts and make him cross over to the oval.

The veteran ace who grew up inside Lugogo Sports Complex with his father Robert Mukasa working as a bar-man at Lugogo Club House – now Copper Chimney Restaurant – continues to have many of his peers look on in awe on how he has stayed in contention for selection with the increasing demands of the ever-changing Gentleman’s Game.

“My journey is a tale of hard work and more hard work. I don’t get tired to; train, play hard and win. I always try to focus on my job and role whenever I am selected to play. Wanting to perform keeps me going,” Nsubuga told SCORE.

Since boarding his first flight in 1996, Nsubuga has never missed any with the Cranes out of Uganda – barring a tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013.

The only time he was dropped or rested, whichever way one looks at it, was during the recent Derby Trophy and Pearl of Africa T20 Tri Series against Kenya and Nigeria in Kyambogo and Entebbe.

Nsubuga was in unfamiliar territory. But he never allowed anyone to see his pain – at least visibly. He was always the first in the stands to support and even a chip in a word of advice to the selected teammates as they played.

“The selectors called me and told me that I was rested. They also needed to have a look at the other young players because they knew what I can do and needed to see what the others could do. I understood their decision and took it in good faith because a national team is not for a single player,” said the man nicknamed ‘Since’ because of his long and relentless career spanning over 25 years.

Reclaiming the crown

But if Nsubuga had any feeling that he was being forced out of the system, his recall to the squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier that climaxed yesterday in Kigali has only added spring to his step.

Like a fine wine, Nsubuga has aged gracefully and served the opposition batsmen a dose of experience they will never forget with the parsimonious figures of conceding just 1.93 runs per over – something that is unfathomable in T20 cricket.

“We’ve a good transition process in the team and a good coach in Laurence Mahatlane to take care of it. The team has also set lofty ambitions with a dream of playing at the next year’s World Cup in Australia. I want to be part of all this,” confesses Nsubuga, whose younger siblings Roger Mukasa plays for Uganda and Lawrence Ssematimba coaches Uganda ‘A’ side.

Nsubuga started out his career as a spin bowler before maturing into an all-rounder. Today, he is primarily fielded as an off-break spinner but his batting pretensions cannot be denied.

With Uganda harbouring dreams of attaining One-Day International status by 2023 and competing in the 2022 World Cup Down Under, Nsubuga will be hard to ignore as he has already put up his hand like a wide-eyed debutante.

Briefly

Full Name: Frank Nsubuga Mulondo

Nickname(s): Since/Baresi

Date of Birth: August 28, 1980

Playing Role: Bowler

Local Club: Aziz Damani

Batting Style: Right-hand bat

Bowling Style: Right-arm off-break

Highest Score: 98 vs. Bermuda (2009 ICC World Cup Qualifiers in South Africa)

Best Bowling: 4/20 vs. Jersey (2018 ICC WCL Div.1V in Malaysia)

National Team Debut: 1996 Africa Zone VI Championship vs. Zimbabwe in South Africa.

Jersey No: 14

Cricketing Idol: Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Dream Destination: Jamaica, West Indies