Okumu regrets letting Nemostars down, disrespecting volleyball

Smith Okumu. The best setter Uganda has seen in over a decade. One of the best things to have happened to six-time champions Nemostars. When he plays well, things tend to work out perfect.

And last Saturday is one of the days the setter will want to forget quickly after what happened to his side in the clash that was expected to be highly-contested but turned out to be a walk in the park for National Volleyball League champions Sport-S.

Having won their opening six matches of the new season in straight sets, Nemostars were in a good place and fancied their chances against a Sport-S side that had just finished second in the CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship.

Too late

With Sport-S leading 6-3 in the first set, Okumu majestically made his way into the Old Kampala Arena dressed in sweatpants, a t-shirt and sandals.

An official from Nemostars handed him his jersey and the player headed for the corner that accommodated his other teammates who had started on the bench.

But it was too late. The match had already started and the rules would not allow Okumu to get on court.

Coach Tom Amou consulted with the table officials on the day and it was confirmed to him that indeed the only part Okumu would play on the day would be as a spectator in the stands.

Nemostars failed to cope with the news of Okumu’s absence and barely punched back as Sport-S eased to a 3-0 victory.

“I cost the team, I take the blame,” Okumu told Score after the match.

“With my experience, I should know better,” he added.

Kampala traffic

With the game scheduled for 6pm, the rest of the team started to get concerned when the setter was nowhere to be seen.

It would later be confirmed that Okumu was stuck in Kampala traffic jam after dropping his mother at Entebbe International Airport.

“Truthfully, no excuse or reason is good enough. I took my mum to the airport; we left Kampala at 2.30pm. I thought I had time then traffic got me and I couldn’t leave the car.”

As Okumu drew closer, a Nemostars fan rushed and took over the driving duties to allow Okumu rush to the Old Kampala Arena for the game.

But the setter’s attempts were in vain as he only got into the Arena when the first set had already served off.

He was a few minutes late and unable to play.

“I apologised to the whole team, fans and all volleyball stakeholders for disrespecting the game.”

In Okumu’s absence, Lonard Wandera was thrown into the deep end and largely struggled to live up to the high standards set at the club by his senior.

Amou believes the team should have responded better to the news.

He said: “We broke down psychologically. That’s what I can say. It was terrible and embarrassing.”

The Kololo based outfit will be hoping to get a response when they go up against international opposition in Eldoret, Kenya, this weekend.

Nemostars is one of the clubs that will compete in the Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament slated for this weekend.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

W -Sport-S vs. KAVC -12pm

W -KCCA vs. UCU L. Doves -3pm