Omuriwe impressed by KCCA first round performance

KCCA women’s Volleyball Club fell to Ndejje Elites Sunday afternoon to succumb to their first loss of the season and wrap up the first round.

The defending champions played three games in a row after returning from the CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship, winning against UCU Lady Doves and KCB Nkumba before facing Ndejje.

Having won all the opening six games of the campaign, Shilla Omuriwe’s charges went into the final round game with a chance of making it 8-0 but were second best against Ndejje and deservedly lost in straight sets.

“I believe it’s been a good first round. The girls did well, we had our mishaps here and there but we are thankful to God for where we are,” Omuriwe said in an interview.

“The loss to Ndejje gives us some reflection areas as a technical team and we’ll keep working,” she added.

More consistency needed

KCCA lifted the championship last season following a 2-0 win over Sport-S in the finals and are the team to beat this season.

But with no major additions added to the squad that lifted the title, questions remain as to whether the Kasasiro Girls will have enough in the tank to defend their gold.

“There are areas we still need to clean up but the girls are willing to continue working every week, everyday so we thank God for that.

“You see adjustments in moments where they fall back to their auto mode and forget the things we are trying to make adjustments to. Once in a while you see a lack of consistence so, there is stuff for us to work on.”

KCCA are now without Zaina Kagoya, who has been sidelined for indiscipline and will now heavily rely on new signing Christine Atim and Supernatural Mbakisimira as the two established middle blockers.

Amuron situation

With team captain Eunice Amuron suffering a knee injury during the National Club Championship semifinal, KCCA has had to do without her services the entire first round.

Her absence is expected to stretch to the second part of the season, leaving Omuriwe with limited options in the receiver-attacker department.

Margaret Namyalo and Shamim Nalukabwe have played that role and will be expected to continue in the remaining part of the season.

“Eunice is being missed on the team, especially her leadership,” Omuriwe revealed.

“The other players have tried to carry that load that was thrown at them.”

KCCA will return to action in January, in a year they will be expected to represent Uganda in the Africa Club Championship.

Whatever the team does from January onwards will be geared at fine-tuning for the continental showpiece and defending the league title.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

W -UCU L. Doves vs. UPDF -9am

W -KCB-Nkumba vs. Ndejje -12pm