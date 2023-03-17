Pirates, Kobs in thorny road tests

The second half of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership kicked off with good contests all over the pack.

Impis frustrated Heathens, denying them a winning bonus point, Rams did the same to Pirates at the Graveyard, a 14 man Buffaloes had to come from behind to beat Hippos while Walukuba hung on to beat Rhinos at Legends.

Saturday’s round has more to look out for including the Makerere derby where Rams host Impis at the Graveyard. But Pirates and Kobs who visit Buffaloes and Hippos respectively have their work cut out in what are expected to be tricky ties.

Kobs are flying at the top, scoring for fun both home and away but Hippos could choose to show up in their own backyard.

The first leg at Legends was close until Lawrence Wakabi got on for Kobs to score two tries in his 15 minutes cameo, getting Kobs maximum points.

Pirates head to Kyadondo coming off a disappointing trip from Makerere where they failed to bag a bonus point against Rams.

In Buffaloes, another cocky side awaits the Sea Robbers who have lost some shine with their 7s stars joining Tolbert Onyango for national duty.

The likes of Jones Kamiza, Jeremiah Josenu, Moses Ziwa and Solomon Banaawa have filled in well so far for coach Marvin Odongo as another assignment awaits this evening.

Buffaloes showed grit against Hippos, with a man down and losing, they rallied to win 2017. In Aaron Tukei’s absence, Daniel Kateregga has become Coach Charles Onen’s go to man.

Douglas Musoke and Solomon Agany are manning the back row while Wifred Seguya’s engine keeps giving. This makes them a handful and a joy to watch on their day.

Impis beat Rams 23-21 in the Makerere derby’s first leg. Impis were flying unbeaten then while Rams were still finding their feet.

Rams remain in danger at the bottom of the log with six points, they have however looked promising in their last two games against Buffaloes and Pirates, giving captain Joseph Kana Ayuma hope they will survive the drop.

Rams know they can beat Impis today and get off the bottom as Rhinos (9points) host Heathens. In form Walukuba host inconsistent Mongers.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Saturday fixtures

Mongers vs. Walukuba, 4pm Entebbe

Buffaloes vs. Pirates 3pm, Kyadondo

Hippos vs. Kobs 4pm, Dam Waters

Rhinos vs. Heathens 4pm, Legends

Rams vs. Impis 4pm, Makerere