Roots of the backstory of dearth of creativity at Afcon 2021 can be traced back to Europe

  • Sure enough, the vast bulk of matches at the showpiece tournament – such as the five-goal thriller that quashed Ghanaian hopes – were at once watchable and serviceable. But with another goals per match ratio of under two in the offing, the breadth of the lack of creativity in African football has yet again been laid bare.

The curtain comes down on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tomorrow. Evidently, any claim that Africa’s flagship football tournament has been a showstopper would meet massive resistance. No one, as far as can be known, has been generous enough to use the ‘best-ever’ label while taking stock of what has been on display in Cameroon.

